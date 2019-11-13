Chianti’s Italian restaurant has found its groove in its new, larger location, just in time for the holidays.
The Brentwood restaurant, owned by father-and-son duo Al Mancini and Shayan Rahimi, is just three doors down from its previous spot on Balfour Road.
“We had our eye on this location and figured we’d give it a shot,” Rahimi said. “It’s been a positive move so far in terms of clientele.”
The new space offers more room and better ambiance, a primary focus of the move, especially as the holiday season — one of the restaurant’s busiest times of the year — ramps up.
Rahimi says Chianti’s is a great spot for holiday parties, not only because of its atmosphere and well-stocked bar, but because of its extensive everyday menu and special seasonal fare.
Some of the restaurant’s most popular items include: seafood and veal; prawns and scallops; lamb osso bucco; and the traditional Italian meatballs.
Chianti’s recipes are from within the family, and Mancini still controls them inside the kitchen to make sure everything tastes great.
According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, many agree.
“By far the best restaurant in Brentwood, the best in the East Bay,” Jessica March stated in a review. “We have been there many times and have never once left there unhappy. The food and the staff is amazing. Every time we have family or friends in town, we take them to Chianti’s.”
But rather than resting on their laurels, the co-owners plan to reintroduce their famous pizza as well as build a fenced-in outdoor courtyard for guests to enjoy.
With Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s around the corner, locals should keep Chianti’s in mind. A special Thanksgiving menu is viewable at www.chiantis2.com/holiday-menus, with other unique holiday menus soon to follow.
The catering option is especially flexible — there is no special menu, but the team will work with its guests depending on their budget and their specific needs.
Chianti’s offers brunch, lunch, dinner and dessert menus, as well as a Tuesday night fixed-price menu, where guests can choose three courses — a starter, entree and dessert — from a special menu for $24.95. To view the Tuesday special menu, visit www.chiantis2.com/tuesday-special.
Reservations are recommended throughout the holiday season, even for smaller groups or couples. They can be made online for groups up to eight. Larger groups should call the restaurant for availability.
Chianti’s is located at 3111 Balfour Road in Brentwood. Its hours are: Mondays, 4 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chiantis2.com or call 925-516-1500.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.