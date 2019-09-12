Liberty High School’s Playmakers Drama Club won three royalty-free performances of a high school edited version of “Chicago: The Musical” through the nationwide Razzle Dazzle contest.
Samuel French Licensing Company, Playbill and Right On Cue Services took applications from youth drama clubs across the U.S., and Liberty was one of 10 high schools to win. Playmakers members had to submit a video and an essay answering the question, “How do you ‘razzle dazzle’ your community?” Liberty was the only California school and one of only three schools west of the Mississippi to be named a winner.
The performance run will feature a different cast of lead characters each weekend, so choose accordingly. Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.
Put on your bowler hats out, stretch out those jazz hands and shuffle on over to the performing arts center to celebrate a classic with Playmakers’ production of “Chicago: The Musical.” This high school edited version is considered PG-13.
Tickets are $14 for general admission and $10 for students, and they are on sale now.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bit.ly/liberty-chicago. To learn more about Playmakers Drama Club Productions, visit www.lhsplaymakers.weebly.com.
