In the past two weeks, we have been witness to the most powerful movement I’ve seen since the 1960s.
People of all colors are marching, protesting and taking a knee to injustice. I am not speaking of the vandalism or the looting. Those who choose to destroy and to vandalize have a different agenda. I am speaking of the thousands of people who want to make a difference in the inequities of our Nation. Taking a knee has become a very powerful symbol of this disparity.
To take a knee has been part of history since the Middle Ages. Subjects before their rulers would take a knee as a show of respect as do Catholics when they take a knee (genuflect) before the altar. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 took a knee prior to going to jail in Selma, Alabama. And of course, traditionally this is part of a proposal of engagement. When the quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, adopted this symbol, it was through the advice of Nate Boyer, a former long snapper and Green Beret. Boyer saw the “take a knee” as a compromise. Boyer explained that it honored the men and women who have sacrificed themselves for the American anthem and what our flag represents in freedom from England. But it also symbolizes a peaceful form of protest of the injustices to people of color and how our country’s promise of equity and freedom has failed.
This protest, with the resounding symbol — Take A Knee — has empowered our nation the same way as when Emmett Till’s mother allowed an open casket for the world to see her beaten, strangulated and deformed 14-year-old son’s body at the hands of white men in the Deep South in the 1940s. This protest is taking the same form that brought in the 1965 Civil Rights Amendment to allow for safe and equal voting for all.
Change like this can only happen if people of all colors show unity and people of power join in to establish trust, active listening and to create awareness that will move us forward with equity in all forms — economic, educational and opportunities. Thank you Liberty Union Superintendent Volta and Brentwood Police Chief Hansen along with other community leaders for taking a knee. This is only the start to empower and to end the continued disparities in our nation. Like a life coaching conversation, we need to understand our values and our passions to move forward in understanding ourselves and our limiting beliefs first, so that we can allow for positive change. Take a knee, please.
– Christina Dalton, Life Coach
Christina Dalton has recently retired from being the Lead Counselor at Heritage High School. Previously, she served as the math department chair at Liberty High School and was a member of the lead team to open Deer Valley High. Prior to her educational career, she was a marriage and family counselor. She brings these opportunities into empowering her clients through life coaching. She is the owner of Expanding Your Horizons - (Coaching for Life). She may be reached at: calberkgirl65@yahoo.com.
