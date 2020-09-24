As California continues to move forward with work-from-home schedules and distance learning, East County residents are looking to carve out a functional space to work and learn from.
Many families have multiple students in live classes simultaneously, and struggle to find a balance that allows parents to work and kids to learn, while everyone is on separate Zoom meetings.
Setting up a dedicated space for each person in the house can be a challenge. For older students, a desk in the bedroom can work well, while younger students can be lined up at the table and given headphones, to avoid background noise.
Converting a spare room or a seldom-used formal living room into a home office will work well, and since we are spending more time at home and dealing with air quality issues, keeping the home’s air clean and fresh is more important than ever. Claudia Szeliga, general manager at Clean Air HVAC, said clean filters are essential right now and recommends checking them for build-up and ensuring they are clean.
“With filters, there are different values,” said Szeliga. “It would be best to try to put in something with a value of Merv 11 or Merv 13 to help collect the particles . . . change it often — once a month or every other month — especially right now while we are having an issue with our air quality.”
She said vacuuming the filters between changes can extend their life and save money.
For more information on Clean Air HVAC, call 925-233-6238 or visit www.cahvac.com.
