We do not often have the opportunity to enjoy ourselves while, at the same time, doing something to make the world a better place. However, on September 21, East County residents will have an opportunity to do something good for our community, country and the world by treating themselves to a memorable night of fun, fellowship and feasting. On that day the Rotary Club of Brentwood will host Gala Carnivale. Seana Fippin, the club’s incoming president, accurately noted, “Having fun while making a difference is what Rotary is all about.”
This will be the club’s 43rd annual fundraiser. For decades, the event was known by the (somewhat baffling) name “Trade Club.” Many residents faithfully marked the date on their calendars each year because they regarded this as a unique opportunity to mix and mingle with members of the Rotary Club of Brentwood and with other guests that always included core members of the community.
This year’s Gala will be bigger and better than ever because it will be held at Trilogy’s beautiful Club Los Meganos Events Center. Trilogy’s finest chefs will serve a delicious sit-down dinner. An amazing troupe of dancers from San Francisco, called ABADÁ Capoeira will perform in an Afro-Brazilian capoeira style that is a unique fusion of dance, acrobatics and music.
For ticket information, go to www.brentwoodrotary94513.com or call 925-487-6383.
Oakley Gala and Comedy Show
The following week, Sept. 28, the Rotary Club of Oakley will host its first annual Gala and Comedy Show. A buffet-style dinner, featuring steak, chicken and a variety of dishes will provide choices suitable to any taste. Michael Mancini, a.k.a. "The World’s Funniest Cop," will provide the comedy. The event will be held at the new Oakley Recreation Center on O’Hara Avenue and will provide celebrants with a first look at the beautiful facility. David Wahl, the first president of the fledgling club, expects the Gala to help introduce Rotary to the Oakley community. “It will show how much fun leadership and volunteer community service can be,” he said.
For ticket information go to www.bit.ly/2kbUuyz or call 925-487-6383.
Money raised from both events will help fund local outreach projects including the annual dictionary distribution, in which teams of Rotary members place a dictionary into the hands of every third grader. Money raised from the events will also go toward scholarships for high school students.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.