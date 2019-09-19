Cody Woods brings his own brand of comedy to Cap’s on Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28.
Woods has appeared on Hulu, season three of Comedy Central’s “Hart of the City” and the Comedy Shaq Network, as well as the Emmy nominated show, “Mind Field.” Woods had aspirations of being a comedian at the age of five, and over the yea, he opened for Dave Attell, Paul Mooney, Tom Segura, Bruce Bruce, Charlie Murphy, Steve O, Todd Glass and many more.
Tickets are $15, and the shows begin at 9 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, call 925-634-1025.
