Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) announced that his office is accepting submissions for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
This annual competition serves to recognize the artistic talents of high school students throughout the country and allows them to showcase their artwork to the nation.
Winning entries will be announced at a special reception and exhibit hosted by McNerney. The first-place winner and a guest of their choosing will be flown to Washington, D.C., to attend the overall winners’ awards ceremony in June. Additionally, the winner’s artwork will be displayed in a busy corridor that leads to the U.S. Capitol and is used daily by members of Congress, staffers and visitors in Washington, D.C.
Submission guidelines in their entirety are available at https://bit.ly/2w14Ff3
The deadline to submit artwork is Friday, April 17.
