The Contra Costa County Library is celebrating Discover and Go Month this October. Visit your local branch and enjoy the library’s ongoing partnership with Bay Area museums and cultural venues. Enter drawings for a chance to win prizes and help give back to the community at the same time.
The library is partnering once again with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. With every donation of nonperishable food items patrons bring to any branch, they can enter to win prizes including premium awards for some of the Bay Area’s most popular attractions. They can also enter an easy online contest, “Why I Love Discover and Go,” at www.surveymonkey.com/r/zbrqd8v.
This year’s Discover and Go Month special events include: an engineering extravaganza for kids hosted by the Bay Area Discovery Museum, Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pittsburg Library; and a visit by the Oakland Zoo’s Zoo-mobile at the Hercules Library, Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be Halloween-themed storytimes at the Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s Howl-ooo-ween event at 5:30 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25.
The library’s free BART tickets promotion for visits to select Discover and Go destinations will be available through October. For more information, see www.bit.ly/librarybarttickets.
“Visiting museums and cultural venues is not only educational but a lot of fun,” said Contra Costa County Librarian Melinda Cervantes. “Discover and Go is just one way your library card can take you places.”
Discover and Go is a nationally recognized partnership between libraries and museums offering free and low-cost passes for world-class cultural venues to library cardholders from every community and background. The program was created by the Contra Costa County Library in 2011, and libraries across the state and country now participate in or mirror the program.
Library cardholders age 16 and up can go online to check out free passes to more than 70 Discover and Go partner venues.
For more information about the program, contact library staff at ASK@ccclib.org or call 800-984-4636.
