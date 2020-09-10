The library recently launched CoCo Reads – a countywide read of the book “How Much of These Hills is Gold,” by C Pam Zhang.
The program runs through Oct. 28. CoCo Reads is a community reading program that encourages everyone in the county to read and discuss the same book. The program includes several virtual events that complement the themes in the book, as well as a discussion with the author.
The debut novel by C Pam Zhang earned her a Booker Prize nomination, glowing reviews in The New York Times, The Washington Post and many other publications, as well as making it to the BBC’s best of 2020 list.
The book takes readers into California’s gold rush seen from a new perspective, that of two recently orphaned Chinese American children. They travel into the hills in search of the perfect burial spot for their father and encounter many challenges along the way. The novel centers around the conflict between two siblings, their battle with their own memories and the illusion of the American Dream. Reviewer Martha Southgate wrote in The New York Times, it is an “aching book, full of myths of Zhang’s making (including tigers that roam the Western hills) as well as joys, as well as sorrows. It’s violent and surprising and musical. Like Lucy and Sam, the novel wanders down byways and takes detours and chances. By journey’s end, you’re enriched and enlightened by the lives you have witnessed.”
The author will join a virtual presentation via Zoom on Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. Other virtual events include a talk about the history of immigration law in the U.S. with renowned University of San Francisco law professor Bill Hing, a book club discussion, an introduction to the newly released book, “San Francisco’s Chinatown” by photographer Dick Evans and writer Kathy Chin Leong, and a presentation from the Asian Art Museum titled Hidden Meanings in Chinese Art. Dates, times and descriptions of each event are available at http://bit.ly/thepressnet_LibraryEvents or ccclib.org. A recorded version of each event will also be available on YouTube channel (theccclib) two days after the live program.
The book is available in regular or large print formats via Front Door Service at 24 community libraries. It is also available as an e-book or e-audiobook in OverDrive or with the Libby app. Extra copies of all formats have been purchased to satisfy demand and are available in the catalog now.
Several booklists with similar titles, subjects and themes, appropriate for all ages are also available at ccclib.org.
