Have you ever considered being married by a zombie, a bucket of popcorn or Beetlejuice? Contra Costa County will give you the chance to have your dream wedding “scare-amony” this Halloween.
The clerk-recorder is once again offering Contra Costa couples the unique experience to say “I Boo” with a ceremony officiated by a costumed staff member.
Though the final list of characters will not be available until Halloween, past costumes have included a witch, a pirate, the Little Mermaid, Little Red Riding Hood, Rosie the Riveter and many more.
Deputy commissioners in classic robes will also be available to perform ceremonies.
“We try to offer special venues to give our couples an experience they’ll never forget,” Clerk-Recorder Joe Canciamilla said. “It’s going to be a wickedly good time.”
The clerk-recorder has a long tradition of couples coming to the office to get married while in costume. Many couples show up with guests in costume as well. Several years ago, a couple saw a clerk-recorder staff member in costume and requested that person officiate their wedding.
Starting in 2013, it became the office norm to give customers the option to have costumed officiants on Halloween. Upon arrival, the couple is presented a list of characters who can perform the ceremony.
In addition to the unique wedding venue, there will be some Halloween-themed decor inside the office and one of the clerk-recorder ceremony rooms. The clerk-recorder’s office will have some other tricks and treats for visitors as well.
Ceremonies will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To make a wedding appointment or for more information, visit www.contracostacore.us.
