The future of the community starts with Census 2020.
The Census count comes once a decade to account for every person in the U.S. The count determines congressional districting and allocates critical funding for our communities for roads, affordable housing, schools and parks.
Contra Costa County’s Census 2020 Complete Count Steering Committee has been building a network of trusted messengers to increase awareness and motivate residents to respond to the 2020 Census. The committee has awarded Census outreach and assistance grants totaling $280,000 to about 55 organizations to ensure a complete and accurate count and an additional $70,000 in Phase II minigrants that are available on a rolling basis through May 2020.
The committee will host workshops to help better understand the importance of the Census and learn about outreach resources, tools and how to help our community members complete the census form. Workshops are mandatory for Contra Costa County grantees and open to anyone interested in volunteering as a Census ambassador to assist in outreach and education in Contra Costa County.
The county’s census effort also focuses on ‘hard-to-count’ Census tracts. Every person missed in the Census count is estimated to cost $2,000 a year in lost federal funds. Undercounting by 5 % could cost $1.1 billion over the next 10 years.
Join one of the workshops to become a trusted 2020 Census Ambassador on Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Willow Pass Community Center, 2748 East Olivera Road, in Concord; Feb. 24, from 3 to 5:30 p.m., at City of Richmond Civic Center, multipurpose room (basement level), 440 Civic Center Plaza, in Richmond; Feb. 25, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at Civic Park Community Center, 1375 Civic Drive, in Walnut Creek; and March 2, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Oakley Senior Center, 215 Second St., in Oakley.
Spanish translation services provided upon request. Light refreshments will be available. Sign up to be a partner or learn more at cococensus.org.
