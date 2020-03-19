Based on the shelter-in-place order issued through Tuesday, April 7 for six Bay Area counties — San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda — prohibiting nonessential business and directing residents to stay inside their homes and away from others as much as possible, the East Bay Regional Park District General Manager Robert Doyle has issued an emergency order specific to local regional parks and trails.
“... For the health and safety of the public and our employees, park district environmental education centers, visitor centers and many of our developed public facilities — including bathrooms, water fountains and other amenities — are temporarily closed. All regional trails are open,” wrote Doyle in the order.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) health emergency is an unprecedented and evolving situation. Please be aware, additional precautions and closures may be necessary.
If you do visit a trail in a regional park, please follow all social-distancing requirements, and bring water and hand sanitizer. Due to minimal staffing, bathrooms and water fountains will not be available. Additionally, please do not congregate in parking lots or at trailheads, per the shelter-in-place social-distancing requirements.
East Bay Regional Park District has provided answers to some frequently asked questions:
Can I visit Regional Parks?
Yes, however, only trails will be open for use. All building facilities will be closed, including bathrooms, water fountains and other amenities. Visitors must follow social-distancing requirements (see above).
What can I expect when visiting a Regional Park during the shelter-in-place order?
Visitors can expect buildings, bathrooms and water fountains to be closed. There will also be no trash collection, and visitors must pack out all trash they bring into regional parks. Visitors may also see fewer park district staff in parks. The park district will be at minimally required staffing levels while the shelter-in-place order is in effect.
What parks are affected?
All regional parks are affected by the closure of building facilities and amenities. Trails remain open in the following parks: Anthony Chabot, Antioch/Oakley, Bay Point, Big Break, Bishop Ranch, Black Diamond Mines, Briones, Brushy Peak, Camp Arroyo, Carquinez Strait, Castle Rock, Claremont Canyon, Contra Loma, Coyote Hills, Crockett Hills, Crown Beach, Cull Canyon, Del Valle, Diablo Foothills, Don Castro, Dry Creek Pioneer, Dublin Hills, Five Canyons, Garin, Hayward Regional Shoreline, Huckleberry Botanic, Kennedy Grove, Lake Chabot, Las Trampas, Leona Canyon, Little Hills, Martin Luther King Jr., McLaughlin Eastshore, Miller/Knox, Mission Peak, Morgan Territory, Ohlone, Oyster Bay, Pleasanton Ridge, Point Isabel, Point Pinole, Quarry Lakes, Radke Martinez, Reinhardt Redwood, Roberts, Round Valley, San Pablo Bay, Shadow Cliffs, Sibley, Sobrante Ridge, Sunol, Sycamore Valley, Temescal, Tilden, Vargas Plateau, Waterbird, Wildcat Canyon.
To read the park district’s order online or for more information, visit: ebparks.org/news/releases.htm.
