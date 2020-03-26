The statewide COVID-19 shelter-in-place order has largely confined residents to their homes.
But nobody has shut the door on family fun and learning.
Brentwood and Oakley leaders have compiled a series of monotony-breaking ideas, activities, challenges and virtual outings and events for all to enjoy.
Brentwood’s content can be found on the city’s local government Facebook page and Oakley’s via the city website.
“We launched rec@home because we want to promote activities that facilitate fun social interactions while reducing feelings of stress and isolation,” said Brentwood Recreation Manager Kris Farro. “We highlight activities that are easy to do from home with a limited amount of supplies.”
Oakley’s ideas include streaming workouts, museum and zoo tours, online story times, science experiment ideas and fort-building challenges.
“It is really a virtual recreation center, and we’ll be working to get these ideas out on social media as well,” said Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery.
Meanwhile, amid vital information related to the shelter-in-place order, Brentwood’s local government Facebook page features fun-generating exercises, including invitations to create or post inspiring driveway chalk messages; exercise activities; spirit week themes that encourage dressing in pajamas, wearing crazy socks and celebrating Christmas in March.
Brentwood Councilmember Karen Rarey has also jumped at the opportunity on her council Facebook page, with a suggestion to post at-home karaoke performances, tagged #covid19karaoke, to entertain the masses. She got the singing started with her own rendition of “Rapper’s Delight.”
“There have been so many serious posts on social media, I wanted to lighten the mood,” she said. “I wanted to give people something to do while they are observing shelter-in-place. I thought, people love to karaoke, so why not start a #covid19karaoke at-home live event?”
Those not keen on singing can step outside to visit East Bay Regional Park District’s open space and trails with plenty of space to obey social distancing requirements of staying 6 feet away from others.
Brentwood and Oakley parks, playgrounds, courts and picnic areas are closed, as is Brentwood’s skate park and East Bay Regional Park building facilities, visitor centers, campgrounds, indoor rentals, swimming areas, restrooms and water fountains.
To view Oakley’s ideas, visit https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/recreation-center/. To view Brentwood’s, visit https://www.facebook.com/brentwoodca.gov/.
For more information on East Bay Regional Park areas, visit https://www.ebparks.org/.
Here is a list of other fun at-home ideas compiled by The Press staff:
San Francisco’s Exploratorium public learning laboratory features a virtual learning toolbox, at https://www.exploratorium.edu/learn.
The California Academy of Sciences features at-home science resources at https://www.calacademy.org/academy-at-home.
Oakland’s Musuem of Children’s Art is gearing up to offer virtual art classrooms at http://mocha.org/.
The national nonprofit Action for Healthy Kids boasts an array of activity ideas at https://bit.ly/2wr2JNq.
The Stockton Children’s Museum will soon launch a host of indoor fun ideas at https://www.childrensmuseumstockton.org/.
Zoos across the nation are giving virtual tours. In the Bay Area, the Oakland Zoo routinely posts videos of their animals at https://www.facebook.com/OakZoo/. Similar San Francisco Zoo content can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/sanfranzoo/.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium is hosting virtual visits at https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/.
The Institute of Education Sciences has compiled a unique list of tasks to keep little ones busy at bit.ly/33QVhY8.
Show off your at-home karaoke skills on Facebook by tagging performances #covid19karaoke.
Contra Costa County library branches are closed, but virtual resources, including e-books and audio books, language-learning software and activities can be found at https://ccclib.org.
Moe Willems, a Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence, offers free daily lessons at bit.ly/2Jg1EuC.
Take a virtual art museum tour by using the Google Arts & Culture phone app.
