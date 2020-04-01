Subject to the whims of weather, economics and international politics, farming is not for the faint of heart, but few could have predicted the intensity of the challenges facing those in the agriculture industry as winter turns to spring in East County.
The good news is that as the stay-at-home order enters its third week in the Bay Area, local farmers appear to be well-positioned to weather the storm that is, by all accounts, still expanding. Models predicting the growth of the novel coronavirus pandemic indicate the impact won’t peak in California until sometime between the end of April and the middle of May.
Siblings Sam and Hailey Nunn are two-thirds of the Three Nunns Farm and part of a family-farming tradition that stretches back five generations in Brentwood. The third Nunn, sibling Jake, is sheltering in place in Oakland.
“Of course we’re taking this seriously, but for us, we’re used to uncertainty,” said Sam Nunn. “We’re gambling every year. We’re not sure if we’re going to yield a crop or make a profit. This is our comfort zone.”
Larry Enos, owner of 5 Star Cherries, plants about 900 acres of cherries, almonds and olives in East County.
“So far we’re managing fine,” Enos said. “We’re deemed essential, so it’s business as usual to a point. Our crews are keeping separation, along with our own employees.”
Social distancing is, according to Hailey Nunn, inherent in the agriculture industry.
The 5 issued March 19 by Gov. Gavin Newsom does not specify an end date, and the county order was recently extended until May 3. The Nunns and Enos are unsure how it might impact the U-pick season should the order still be in place when the season opens, typically in mid-May. Travel to obtain fresh fruits and vegetables is allowed under the order, but it seems unlikely that exception would apply to customers traveling greater distances and crossing county lines.
“As far as U-pick or stuff like that, I just don’t know yet,” Enos said. “It sounds like products are still moving. People still have to eat. We don’t know yet. We’re all experiencing something that we have never experienced before. As far as the farming aspect, we’re getting our things done and getting prepped.”
Three Nunns Farm is focused primarily on U-pick crops like cherries in the spring and pumpkins in the fall. They are planning to build a fruit stand at their new location on Vasco Road, and with the death of Meredith Nunn this past winter, they will also operate the produce stand at The Farmer’s Daughter, which was Meredith’s legacy. Sam is involved in the Nunn family commercial farming venture that encompasses approximately 3,000 acres of row crops like sweet corn, tomatoes, lettuce and garlic.
“We are planning for business as usual,” Sam Nunn said. “That’s been my mentality. We can always adapt if we get new information. I think it’s safe to say with what we have right now that we’ve been working and preparing for business as usual. I don’t see any reason right now why U-pick wouldn’t open in mid-May, give or take a couple of weeks — whenever the cherries get ready. The farms will be opened up with the normal parameters and rules. Unless we hear something different, we’re going to be here.”
If travel is still restricted by the time cherries ripen, both businesses said they could simply sell their U-pick crops on the commercial market. Hailey Nunn also envisions selling prepacked produce through something akin to a drive-up window.
“It’ll be like McDonald’s with a drive-thru,” she said, grinning. “Instead of U-pick, it’ll be U-point.”
An article by Lori Pottinger published March 30 by the Public Policy Institute of California identified the health of the workforce as a significant risk facing those in the state’s agriculture industry. Enos said that his operation runs with a very limited staff as only cherries are handpicked.
“With almonds and olives, the way we grow them, they are commercially harvested,” he said. “You don’t need a lot of manpower. That’s the advantage to those crops.”
Looking toward the summer, one bright spot that the Nunns and Enos agree on is the vitality of the cherry crop. To date, it appears to be on track to be a pretty good year.
“I think our cherry crop looks really good,” Sam Nunn said. “There’s been no rain damage. It’s looking good. We should have a nice cherry crop this year.”
For more information on local farms, visit https://harvestforyou.com/.
