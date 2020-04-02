Do you feel like you are in a movie titled, “The 2020 Pandemic,” and you just want it to end?
You are not alone. The Covid-19 health crisis has impacted everyone, forcing us to deal with drastic life changes that we never expected. It has created national anxiety, among many other emotions, heightening our uncertainty that evolves by the hour, and leaves most people feeling as ‘empty’ as the grocery shelves.
There are many who already felt empty in their life before this crisis, who struggled to cope daily with any difficult feelings that weren’t happy. Some would cope by numbing them. Now, we are all being challenged to handle difficult emotions. Most of us are finding it hard to find any joy right now, understandably.
While the world has been placed on pause until further notice, our challenge is to accept the pause and focus on what we can control. Here are some tips on how to take care of your mental health during this time by living intentionally and choosing a daily routine to find joy in the little things that we may have once taken for granted.
Take this time to reflect and acknowledge your feelings.
You may notice you're more irritable, less patient and anxious, which is normal. Many don’t realize that underneath the irritability, we are all grieving the loss of what our life once was and we want it back.
These feelings may be clearer the moment you wake up in the morning, because it’s your first reminder that life has changed. The routine you were once used to, isn’t the same. Many have suffered job loss and cancelled events such as weddings, trips and college graduation ceremonies. High school seniors who have looked forward to their prom and getting to walk the stage to be acknowledged for their years of hard work are grieving, and their parents who are grieving with them. Teachers are grieving the loss of saying goodbye to their students, and students are experiencing the loss of seeing their friends at school every day. Many are also suffering the loss of lives, and the list goes on.
Allow yourself and the people you are quarantined with to express their sadness, anger and frustration about this situation and validate each other. Being there for each other is going to make it easier to navigate these times. If you’re having a hard time expressing yourself with words, write them down, and encourage your kids to write or draw. All of this can be therapeutic.
Be mindful of your child’s mental health, now more than ever. It’s more important than their grades. They are also grieving the loss of their normal lives. Check in with how your child is feeling and validate their emotions, by relaying understanding.
Make a gratitude list.
A tool I often provide in therapy is encouraging people to think about what they are grateful for and express gratitude. Gratitude is a way of reframing how you view the world. It can improve mental health and strengthen relationships.
Be grateful for not only your breath alone, but the little things such as the sun shining, air, water, food and more. During this time, thank a healthcare worker, a first responder, a teacher, a grocery clerk, all delivery drivers, a friend, a neighbor and your family. Showing your appreciation for others can help you feel better.
I like to encourage families to take time to tell each member how they are grateful for them and why this can help them to connect with each other on a vulnerable level. It’s not what we have in life, it's who we have in our life that matters.
Connect with people.
Social isolation doesn’t mean emotional isolation. As Brene’ Brown would say, “We are hardwired for connection.” Connection reduces depression and anxiety. Use this down time to connect with yourself and with others, with a call or Facetime and tell them they matter to you.
Let people know you are there for them. Check on your neighbors, even if you don’t know them, and let them know you are there to talk on the phone if they need someone to talk to.
Be mindful of how others are feeling. Yes, the people who are panic buying toilet paper are frustrating to the people who are trying to buy even one and can’t get a roll, but those people are suffering too, and buying extra makes them feel emotionally safe. We all cope in different ways when there is change.
Rather than judge, try to have compassion. It's ok to ask for help,so consider contacting a licensed mental health professional, as they are available to provide telehealth therapy (Facetime or phone sessions) from the comfort of your own home, or wherever you feel comfortable.
Engage your sense of humor.
Laughter is the best medicine and can relieve stress and improve your mood. Notice when you're scrolling negative news on social media and come across a funny meme that pops up and you laugh - that’s ok, it’s what we need right now. Watch funny movies and laugh with your family and friends.
Spend time with your furry friends.
Animals can be therapeutic. Spending time with animals such as dogs, cats and horses can offer instant calming comfort.
Avoid obsessing about the news.
Anxiety is contagious. Feeding your mind with constant negative news flow only creates more anxiety. Limit your media time each day and follow the CDC guidelines, such as washing your hands, staying home and practicing social (physical) distancing. The more we do our part, the more we help flatten the curve, which means we slow the spread of the virus and prevent overburdening the healthcare system.
Manage uncertainty by calming your mind.
Notice how much time you spend ruminating on negative thoughts and letting your mind go to the worst-case scenario. We can choose to do our part and control only what we can and live life to the fullest of our ability right now. Take this time to do more things that get you out of your head and into your body to be in the present moment, such as exercise, dance, yoga, eat healthy, play games, or cook new recipes now that you have the time.
Notice your breathing patterns. Taking time throughout the day to focus on slow, deep breathing can help reduce anxiety. I often also recommend the mindfulness videos on YouTube by Jon Kabat-Zinn that many also find helpful to manage anxiety. All of these tips can be useful, even when you do get back to your busy lives again.
We are all in this together, and we will get through this together. I imagine when this is over (which I am already witnessing in many), we will not take life for granted, we will be a little more grateful for even the little things and we will realize that we are all more similar than we are different. We will also be kinder to others, which is what this world has needed, and above all, we will be stronger and more resilient than we have ever been.
Spread love, kindness, and calm.
Julie Garcia, MA, LMFT #92355, is a licensed marriage and family therapist located in Brentwood. She provides telehealth therapy for individuals, couples and families throughout California. She can be reached at 925-482-6170 or www.juliegarciatherapy.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.