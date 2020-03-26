It was difficult to tell if the skies threatening rain or concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic kept most people away from Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley, Tuesday, March 24. The park is closed, but the trails remain open, and visitors are reminded to maintain appropriate social distancing.
Sign of the times during California's COVID-19 shelter-in-place order
