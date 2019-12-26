Decking out the park
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Tree decorators turned out their holiday best during the annual Deck the Park competition in downtown City Park. Over 50 entries were included this year and all are vying for awards in the following categories: Most Creative; Most Whimsical; Best Community Flavor/Flair; People’s Choice; and Mayor’s Choice. Winners will be announced after the first of the year.

[Photos] Deck the Park Trees

1 of 5

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags