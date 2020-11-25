Got leftover stuffing? This recipe from Food Network personality Jeff Mauro may be a great option for the day after Thanksgiving.
Directions
1/2 cup All-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
2 eggs
1 cup seasoned panko bread crumbs
3 cups leftover stuffing
1 cup parmesan cheese, grated
Oil for frying
1/2 cup BBQ sauce
1/2 cup cranberry sauce
Combine flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow bowl. Beat eggs together in a second shallow bowl until smooth. Add panko bread crumbs, and in a third shallow bowl.
In a medium bowl add the stuffing and parmesan cheese, mix. Scoop stuffing, about 2 tablespoons per serving, and roll into a ball using your hands, forming about 12 balls. Dredge each ball through the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Transfer each ball to the egg mixture and evenly coat. Roll each ball in the bread crumbs mixture until evenly coated. Set each stuffing ball on a plate and allow to sit for the coating to stick to the stuffing.
Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees. These can also be cooked in an air fryer.
Carefully lower 4 to 5 stuffing balls into the hot oil and fry until golden brown on all sides, about 2 to 4 minutes, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon. Repeat with the remaining stuffing balls.
For the dipping sauce simply stir together the BBQ and cranberry sauce, dip your stuffing balls and enjoy.
