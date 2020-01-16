Delta Gallery hosting art classes for all ages

Delta Gallery Community Art Center kicks off the year with a fresh lineup of art classes for children, adults and teens. In this gallery setting, students are surrounded by the inspiration of colorful, multimedia art exhibits, and instructed by professional artists. Winter/Spring classes begin in mid-January and run through the end of May.
Classes for children and teens include Realistic Drawing for Young Artists, Painting Animals for Young Artists and Realistic Painting for Teens and Tweens, all led by instructor Nancy Roberts. Classes for adults and teens include Unlocking the Mystery of Watercolor Painting with Greg Holzhauer and Drawing with Confidence with Nancy Roberts.
Adults and teens can also sign up for Oil Expressions oil painting workshops with Carol Ligon and Soft Pastel Painting workshops with Karen Nelson Kelly. Acrylic painting workshops for adults and teens include Acrylic Painting Adventure with Karen Nelson Kelly, Creative Color for Acrylic Painters with Nancy Roberts, Color Skills for Acrylic Painters with Nancy Roberts and Painting Visions of Color with Keta Greig.
Jayne Tucker’s popular Afternoon Tea and Strings workshop is set for Sunday, Feb. 23, with a fun macramé wall hanging project for adults and teens. Another popular ongoing workshop is Open Studio, classroom studio time for self-directed artists, hosted by Jo Olney.
For a complete class schedule, details and registration, visit www.deltagallery.com/classes-and-workshops or call 925-516-5935. Delta Gallery Community Art Center is located in the Streets of Brentwood at 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128, Brentwood.
