Delta Gallery is celebrating a new exhibit, “Nuestro Terruño,” featuring Ron Essex Photography.
“Nuestro Terruño” is a celebration of the agriculture community, featuring a display of photos that pay tribute to the local soil, land and food and the hands that make it. Nuestro Terruño will be featured in the studio gallery through Sept. 29.
A reception will be held at Delta Gallery in the Streets of Brentwood at 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128, on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of mingling, light appetizers by Attraversiamo and wine by Bloomfield Vineyards.
For more information about Delta Gallery, visit www.deltagallery.com or call 925-516-5935.
