Quilters gold
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Tippy Weisz, left, seen here with Gwenn Boero, won the Delta Quilters Guild’s Best of Show award in Brentwood, Sunday, Aug. 18. The trio of Weisz, Boero and Tam Meamber created individual quilts and also contributed one-third of the blocks to each other’s quilts, and co-quilter Carmen Franklin completed the long arm work.

