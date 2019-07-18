Sunscreen ingredients can enter the bloodstream after just a day of use, according to a recent Center for Drug Evaluation and Research study.
Twenty-four healthy volunteers were randomly assigned a sunscreen containing avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene or ecamsule and applied it to 75% of their bodies for four days. After the first day, five of six participants applying the ecamsule cream had significant levels in their blood. Participants applying the other sunscreen, especially products containing oxybenzone, showed significant levels in their bloodstreams after the first day.
Oxybenzone has shown to be a cause of contact allergies and is being studied for its potential connection to lower testosterone in adolescent boys, shorter pregnancies and disrupted infant birth weights. But scientists responding to the study warned it should not prevent people from using sunscreen, as the Skin Cancer Foundation notes more Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each year than all other cancers combined.
