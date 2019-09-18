Carpet can add warmth and texture to a room and also provide a little bit of soundproofing. Underfoot, carpeting can be more comfortable than other types of flooring, even though it may require more upkeep. Carpet comes in various forms, but here are the main material components.
Nylon: This is one of the most durable and stain-resistant carpet fibers available and a popular choice among many homeowners.
Polyester: Carpeting can be made from polyester, which is fashioned to feel and look luxurious.
Olefin: Olefin is made from polypropylene or polyethylene. It is prized for its strength, resistance to staining and colorfastness. It is often suited well to loop pile or high, dense cut piles.
Wool: Wool is durable, albeit less resistant to soiling than some other materials. However, because it is an all-natural material, it is prized by people who want natural beauty.
– Courtesy Metro Creative
