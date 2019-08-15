The Discovery Bay Community Foundation is having its Big Bass Family Fishing Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. This unique fishing tournament is meant for all family members to enjoy a day out of the house, in the boat and working together to win some prizes and big money. All boats will be able to fish in the town’s 32 bays or anywhere else on the Delta within Contra Costa County. For more information, to read the rules or sign up, visit www.dbcf.info/bassderby.html.
