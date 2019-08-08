Laura Hardt, Diana Cerrera, Shari Deck and Neva Burdick of the Discovery Bay Corvettes Club were on hand as the Cruisin’ Blues Car show brought 130 cars and thousands of people downtown in Brentwood, Saturday, August 3. Sponsored by the Downtown Brentwood Coalition, the event featured live music, food and kids games in addition to classic and vintage cars.
