Commodore’s Cup winner
Photo by Ken Boone

Stephanie Nazzisi’s “Miss America II”won the Commodore’s Cup this year for the Discovery Bay Lighted Boat Parade. The winners of the parade were as follows: Small boat category: First place, “Pace Yourself” – James Malland; Second place, “Water Butterfly,” – Tara Wilcox; third place, “Ranger” – Justin Lambekis. Medium boat category: First place, “Sweet Melissa” – Rich and Marilyn Allen; second place, “Wild Thing” – Curtis Bloomquist; third place, “Take Time” – Ted and Cheryl Cados. Large boat category: First place, “Amazing Grace” – Mike and Grace Milne; second place, “C Villa” – Roger and Danielle Boaz; third place, “Vamanos” – Dick and Carolyn Jamison.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags