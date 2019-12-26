Stephanie Nazzisi’s “Miss America II”won the Commodore’s Cup this year for the Discovery Bay Lighted Boat Parade. The winners of the parade were as follows: Small boat category: First place, “Pace Yourself” – James Malland; Second place, “Water Butterfly,” – Tara Wilcox; third place, “Ranger” – Justin Lambekis. Medium boat category: First place, “Sweet Melissa” – Rich and Marilyn Allen; second place, “Wild Thing” – Curtis Bloomquist; third place, “Take Time” – Ted and Cheryl Cados. Large boat category: First place, “Amazing Grace” – Mike and Grace Milne; second place, “C Villa” – Roger and Danielle Boaz; third place, “Vamanos” – Dick and Carolyn Jamison.
Discovery Bay Lighted Boat Parade names Commodore’s Cup winner
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Brentwood resident William Martinek running for congressional seat
- Brentwood Planning Commission approves apartments
- Contra Costa County agencies train, prepare for disaster
- Local duo teams up for children’s book
- Brentwood and Antioch Girl Scouts help youth warm up for the holidays
- Remembering Jack Ferrill, a Liberty High School legend
- Brentwood On Ice recovers from vandalism
- Grieving mom turns healing outward
- Season's greetings from The Press!
- Thank you to the community
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Liberty Girls Soccer Alumni Game
- [Photos] Disaster management training and exercises - Brentwood
- [Photos] Discovery Bay lighted boat parade
- [Photos] The Press 2019 Year in Photos
- [Photos] 2019 Brentwood Holiday Parade
- [Photos] Alumni basketball game at Liberty High School
- [Photos] City of Brentwood Christmas tree lighting
- [Photos] Deck the Park Trees
- [Photos] Brentwood Winter Wine Stroll and Tasting Tour
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.