Disney’s ‘Frozen: Kids!’ at El Campanil

Press photo

Disney’s ‘Frozen: Kids!’ will be at the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch on Dec. 3.

The El Campanil Theatre Academy will present Disney’s Frozen: Kids! on Dec. 3 for two 30-minute shows at 9 and 11 a.m.

These intimate showings will give viewers the chance to see the classic Disney film brought to life on stage.

When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna’s sister, Snow Queen Elsa, and break her icy spell. Although their epic journey leads them to encounters with mythical trolls, a comedic snowman, harsh conditions, and magic at every turn, Anna and Kristoff bravely push onward in a race to save their kingdom from winter’s cold grip.

