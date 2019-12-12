If you were to walk into a certain local dance studio on any given Saturday morning lately, you might find a rat queen, a few soldiers, a gaggle of mice, a couple of forest wisps and the cutest plums you’ve ever seen.
No, this isn’t the plot of a new Netflix science fiction series — it just means the Ballet Company of East County (BCEC) has begun rehearsing for its 15th annual production of “The Nutcracker.”
This year’s cast includes 63 talented young dancers between the ages of 7 and 18 who have been rehearsing for months in preparation for the big show weekend.
Even if you may have seen the show last year or the year before, you won’t be disappointed when you come back this year. The addition of new scenes and characters allows families to return each holiday season and see a new show — and BCEC always gives fans a chance to interact with some of their favorite characters up close and personal. Ticketholders for the Saturday 6 p.m. show and Sunday 4 p.m. show can arrive a little early to talk to and take pictures with Clara, the Snow Queen, the Sugar Plum Fairy and more.
See all 63 young dancers for yourself when they take the stage at the El Campanil Theatre, 602 W. 2nd St. in Antioch, beginning Friday, Dec. 20. Shows are Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m., Saturday Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22 at noon and 4 p.m. Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/bcecnutcracker or 925-757-9500.
For more information, visit www.brentwoodballet.org.
