To celebrate the East Bay Regional Park District’s 85th Anniversary, the Park District has planned several special events and programs, including Free Park Fridays, free Concerts in the Parks, and the District's first-ever Fall Arts and Music Festival (FAM Fest!).
On Friday, August 23 from 6-8pm, the Park District will host a FREE Concert in the Park at Contra Loma Regional Park in Antioch to celebrate its 85th Anniversary. The event will feature the David Perez Band, delivering an energetic mix of Latin pop/rock, Cumbia, Tex Mex, and Salsa. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol is allowed at Contra Loma Regional Park. Food and beverages will not be available for purchase.
“The Free Concert in the Park at Contra Loma is a great opportunity for the community to join the celebration,” said Colin Coffey, who has represented eastern Contra Costa County on the board since 2017. “It’s extraordinary that the East Bay Regional Park District has been preserving and protecting open space in Alameda and Contra Costa counties and providing public access to regional parks, shorelines, and trails since 1934. Eighty-five years is a great milestone to celebrate.”
The Contra Loma free Concert in the Park is part of a series of events the Park District has planned to commemorate its 85th Anniversary. Additional upcoming events include:
Friday, August 9, 5:30-7:30pm – CONCERT AT THE COVE, Crown Beach, Alameda (Jazz Mafia: Jazz, funk, soul, hip-hop, and electronica)
Friday, September 13, 5:30-7:30pm – CONCERT AT THE COVE, Crown Beach, Alameda (SambaDa: Traditional Afro-Brazilian heritage music blended with funk, rock, and reggae)
Saturday, September 28, 1-5pm – FAM FEST! FALL ARTS AND MUSIC FESTIVAL at the Bridge Yard Building, at Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline, Oakland (SaulPaul, a Musician with a Message will entertain, inspire, and empower as MC, mixing it up with local artists, musicians, DJs, and performers, in partnership with Oakhella productions)
For more information about the Park District’s 85th Anniversary events, visit www.ebparks.org/85th.
The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and 1,250 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and nature learning. The Park District receives more than 25 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.
