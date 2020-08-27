The Banner Up! Program organized by the Art Guild of the Delta for the City of Brentwood is coming to a close. The banners currently displayed in downtown Brentwood will be coming down the week of Sept. 21. The last date to bid on one of these 2 by 4 foot banners is Sept. 30. There are a total of 71 banners for sale. Banner sales support both art and theatre in East Contra Costa County.
These banners were painted by East Contra Costa County artists including students from local high schools (Liberty, Heritage, Dozier-Libbey Medical) and Los Medanos College as well as a wide range of other talented artists. Come to downtown Brentwood and check out the banners while they are still on display. The banners, all painted with original designs, add a bright and festive touch to the downtown streets and City Park. The Banner Up! Program is sponsored by City of Brentwood Economic Development, City of Brentwood Arts Commission and Art Guild of the Delta (AGD).
A key purpose of the Banner Up! program is to support artists and a local charity. This year the Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble was chosen by AGD for support from the Banner Up! program. At the end of the program, the banner proceeds will be split between the artists whose banner is sold and the Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble.
Visit www.32auctions.com/BannerUp2020 to place a bid. For more information about Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble, contact Helen Dixon at helen@ghostlightte.org, or visit ghostlightte.org.
For more information about the Art Guild of the Delta go to:
artguildofthedelta.org or contact Frank Littman at artguildofthedelta@gmail.com.
