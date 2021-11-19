EVENTS
Saturday, Nov. 27
Brentwood Chamber of Commerce 38th annual holiday parade
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting a lighted holiday parade at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. The parade is scheduled to begin on First Street, before turning right on Maple Street, then right on Second Street, ending at City Park.
Saturday, Nov. 27
The City of Brentwood's annual Christmas tree lighting
The city’s annual Christmas tree lighting in City Park, 710 Second St., will immediately follow the parade. The Chamber is seeking parade entrants, which could include school bands, floats, performers and more. For complete parade entry rules, or to sign up to participate in the parade, visit https://bit.ly/3EZjHzM.
Saturday, Dec. 4
City of Oakley Christmas tree lighting
The City of Oakley is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Civic Center Plaza, 3231 Main St.. The event will serve as the kick-off to the holiday season with a family-friendly affair. Admission and parking are free. Civic Center Plaza will be adorned with lights and Christmas decorations. There will be free cookies and cocoa, arts and crafts for the children, live entertainment and more. Santa Claus will also be making a special visit. Nonprofit groups will be on site to share information about the free or low-cost services they offer in Oakley as well as activities, crafts or giveaways. There will also be several performances from local groups throughout the event. The crowd will gather around the new Christmas tree near the Veterans Memorial to watch the lights turn on at approximately 6 p.m. For more information, call Jessica at 925-625-7041 or email: hicks@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Car Parade and Menorah Lighting on Chanukah
The Chabad of the Delta will spread the light of Chanukah around town on Dec. 5. A Chanukah Festival at Brentwood City Park, featuring latkes, doughnuts, games and more, will commence at 4:50 p.m. The Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the park. A car parade will precede the parade. For complete information, visit https://bit.ly/3qrJc8P.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Breakfast With Santa in Oakley
The city of Oakley is hosting its annual breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Oakley Recreation Center. Guests will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and capture the moment with family photos. A pancake breakfast will also be served, which will include eggs, bacon and beverages. There will also be a make-’n’-take holiday craft and a small gift from Santa for the children. Pre-registration is required, and tickets will not be available at the door. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3ERdgyT. The deadline for ticket purchase is Wednesday, Nov. 24. Tickets are $12 each. Per county guidelines, masks are required when not eating or drinking, and either proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test results from 72 hours before the event will need to be presented at the door to staff for those 12 and up that are attending. For more information, or for directions on how to purchase tickets in person at the recreation center, call Alicia at 925-625-7044 or email oleary@ci.oakley.ca.us.
CHARITY DRIVES
Deadline : Tuesday, Nov. 23
Holiday coat drive
Hijas del Campo, a Contra Costa County grassroots organization, is collecting new winter coats for local farmworkers and their families this holiday season. The group has collected about 140 coats thus far, and is hoping to collect as many more as possible by Nov. 23. All sizes of coats for both children and adults are needed. Donations may also be made via Venmo @HijasDelCampo2020 with a note that the donation is intended for the coat drive. Hijas del Campo, which is working towards official 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, is founded by four local moms who aims to improve the quality of life for migrant and seasonal farmworkers, supporting them with healthcare resources and safety measures during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, email Hijasdelcampo@gmail.com or call (925) 384-2431.
Deadline: Monday, Dec. 6
Senior Holiday Card Campaign
The city of Brentwood is looking for the community to donate handmade or store-bought cards to senior residents. To participate, make one by hand or purchase a holiday card and deliver it to the drop box at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St., by Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. Do not include a return address or name on the envelope. Seniors interested in receiving a card can pre-register to receive one by visiting Brentwoodca.gov or calling 925-516-5444.
Deadline: Monday, Dec. 6
Adopt-a-Senior program
The city of Brentwood is collaborating with local nonprofits for an adopt-a-senior program. All donations are made through the nonprofit BrentwoodSTRONG and can be tax-deductible. When you choose to adopt a senior, you are agreeing to purchase items from a wish list provided by your senior for a total sponsorship valued at $75. All participants have to do is donate and officials will take care of the rest. All donations will be used to purchase items from senior wish lists. Donations, however big or small, are guaranteed to lift the spirits of a senior, according to officials. All gifts and donations must be made by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. Donation checks made payable to Brentwoodstrong may be dropped off at the Brentwood Senior Activity center at 193 Griffith Lane in Brentwood. Seniors are being selected from Brown Bag, Meals on Wheels, or Costa Cafe. All participant information will be kept confidential and the “adoptions” are anonymous. If you are interested in being adopted, call 925-516-5368 or email: oalvarez@brentwoodca.gov. For more information or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/3ndoszS.
Toy drive
As the holidays approach, the nonprofit Bethel Island Children’s Support organization is seeking donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children and also coat donations with tags still attached. The group aims to support children in Bethel lsland with events and goods that will enrich their lives, promote positive self-esteem, unite the community and instill a spirit of giving and volunteering, Monetary donations are also accepted. For complete information on how to donate, visit http://bethelislandchildren.org.
