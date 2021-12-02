EVENTS
Saturday, Dec. 4
City of Oakley Christmas tree lighting
The City of Oakley is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Civic Center Plaza, 3231 Main St.. The event will serve as the kick-off to the holiday season with a family-friendly affair. Admission and parking are free. Civic Center Plaza will be adorned with lights and Christmas decorations. There will be free cookies and cocoa, arts and crafts for the children, live entertainment and more. Santa Claus will also be making a special visit. Nonprofit groups will be on site to give out information about the free or low-cost services they offer in Oakley as well as activities, crafts or giveaways. There will also be several performances from local groups throughout the event. The crowd will gather around the new Christmas tree near the Veterans Memorial to watch the lights turn on at approximately 6 p.m. For more information, call Jessica at 925-625-7041 or email: hicks@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Discovery Bay Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting ceremony
Discovery Bay’s 19th annual Parade of Lights and tree lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. at the Discovery Bay Marina , 5901 Marina Road, in Discovery Bay. The tree lighting is expected to commence at 7:45 p.m. For complete information, visit https://bit.ly/31f5LmW.
Holiday Delights Sip-and-Shop
The nonprofit Celebrate Antioch Foundation will host a Holiday Delights Celebration from 1 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 in downtown Antioch. A sip-and-shop craft faire with live music and wine is scheduled for 1 to 4:45 p.m., with a parade following until 6 p.m. A tree lighting and visit from Santa will follow the parade. For more information, visit celebrateantioch.org.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Car Parade and Menorah Lighting on Chanukah
The Chabad of the Delta will Spread the light of Chanukah around town on Dec. 5. A Chanukah Festival at Brentwood City Park, featuring latkes, doughnuts, games and more, will commence at 4:50 p.m. The Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the park. A car parade will precede the parade. For complete information, visit https://bit.ly/3qrJc8P.
East Contra Costa Historical Society Christmas on the Farm
Enjoy a day of old-fashioned Christmas activities for young and old alike from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the East Contra Costa Historical Society, 3890 Sellers Ave., in Brentwood. The event will feature entertainment, crafts and relaxing time around a fire pit with friends and family. Admission is free, but tickets can be purchased for craft activities. The event will end with the the Lighting of the Windmill and Christmas songs. For more information, visit https://eastcontracostahistory.org.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Discovery Bay Yacht Club’s Lighted Boat Parade
The Discovery Bay Yacht Club’s Lighted Boat Parade will cruise through the town’s bays on Saturday, Dec. 11. Participating boats will stage in Kellogg Creek, then begin cruising at 5 p.m. The parade is scheduled to end at approximately 7 p.m. For more information, or to register, visit www.dbyc.com, call 925-413-3646 or email roger@deltaautorepairs.com.
Kiwanis Club of the Delta-43rd Annual Holiday Run and Walk
The Kiwanis Club of the Delta from Antioch, former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson, East Bay Regional Park District and the city of Antioch present The Holiday Run and Walk for Health at Contra Loma Regional Park in Antioch. The run will occur between 7:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. For more information, visit http://holidayrunandwalk.org.
CHARITY DRIVES
Senior Holiday Card Campaign
The city of Brentwood is seeking donations of handmade or store-bought cards to senior residents. To participate, make one by hand or purchase a holiday card and deliver it to the drop box at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St., by Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. Do not include a return address or name on the envelope. Seniors interested in receiving a card can pre-register to receive one by visiting Brentwoodca.gov or calling 925-516-5444.
Adopt-a-Senior program
The city of Brentwood is collaborating with local nonprofits for an adopt-a-senior program. All donations are made through the nonprofit BrentwoodSTRONG and can be tax-deductible. When you choose to adopt a senior, you are agreeing to purchase items from a wish list provided by your senior for a total sponsorship valued at $75. All participants have to do is donate and officials will take care of the rest. All donations will be used to purchase items from senior wish lists. Donations, however big or small, are guaranteed to lift the spirits of a senior, according to officials. All gifts and donations must be made by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. Donation checks made payable to Brentwoodstrong may be dropped off at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane in Brentwood. Seniors are being selected from Brown Bag, Meals on Wheels, or Costa Cafe. All participant information will be kept confidential and the “adoptions” are anonymous. If you are interested in being adopted, call 925-516-5368 or email oalvarez@brentwoodca.gov. For more information or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/3ndoszS.
Bethel Island nonprofit toy, coat drive
With the holidays upon us, the nonprofit Bethel Island Children’s Support organization is seeking donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children and also coat donations with tags still attached. The group aims to support children in Bethel lsland with events and goods that will enrich their lives, promote positive self-esteem, unite the community and instill a spirit of giving and volunteering. Monetary donations are also accepted. For complete information on how to donate, visit http://bethelislandchildren.org.
ONGOING EVENTS
Oakley home decorating contest
Oakley residents are encouraged to participate in the Oakley Hometown Holiday Decorating Contest. Residents are invited to decorate their homes by Thursday, Dec. 9. Decorations installed by a professional service will not be eligible. The contest is open to any home within the city of Oakley limits. The contest is limited to the exterior front yard and roof only. Entries will be posted online for public vote. This year, the city will accept video submissions, or a single photo. Entrants must submit a download link, and videos must be one minute or less in length. The entry deadline is Thursday, Dec. 9 and the winner will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17. For details and entry form, visit www.ci.oakley.ca.us/recreation/hometowndecoratingcontest/
Oakley seeks letters to Santa
The city of Oakley’s North Pole mailboxes are back for another year. Now through Monday, Dec. 6, residents are encouraged to drop off your letter to Santa with a self-addressed stamped envelope, and the city’s elves will make sure Santa sends a reply before Christmas. Santa’s mailboxes are located at the Oakley Recreation Center (1250 O’Hara Ave.) and Oakley City Hall (3231 Main St.). The Recreation Center is open Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed the first and third Friday). City Hall is open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon, closed on Fridays. The mailbox will also be available at the Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Oakley Civic Center Park beginning at 4 p.m. Everyone is limited to one response per family. For more information, call 925-625-7041.
