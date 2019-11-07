Oakley Tree Lighting and Caroling
The City of Oakley will have caroling with city council members and a Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Oakley Civic Center Plaza. Carolers will depart the Oakley Recreation Center at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at Civic Center Plaza at 4 p.m. There will be crafts, cookies, hot cocoa and pictures with Santa. Tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. For more information, call 925-625-7044 or email coelho@co.oakley.ca.us.
Holiday Boutique
The St. Anthony Columbiettes present their 11th annual Holiday Boutique Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony Modular Hall, 971 O’Hara Ave. in Oakley. Over 20 vendors will be selling a variety of products. Admission is free. For more information, email Columbiette10414@gmail.com.
