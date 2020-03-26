Welcome! Guide is here

This year’s edition of the East County Welcome! Guide has arrived. The 2020 magazine celebrates the beauty and diversity of East County while offering useful and helpful information to make your life more fun, efficient and productive. Pick up a copy at the Brentwood Press office, at 248 Oak St., or from numerous racks throughout East County. For a complete list of locations, visit www.thepress.net/site/newsstand_locations.html. If you prefer reading the guide online, you’ll find it there, too. Just hop on to www.eastcountywelcomeguide.net

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags