Rehearsals are underway at El Campanil Theatre for the production of “City Mouse and Country Mouse.”
When country mouse Sam calls out of the blue to invite his ‘cuz’ for a family visit, urbanite Alex is skeptical. But duly determined to reconnect with her rural kin, Alex puts family first and takes a leap — well, a flight — and then an ‘Oober’ to the ‘fifth house down on the road by the crick.’
Her country visit goes quickly awry when Alex finds herself lost in another world ... a world without WiFi or indoor plumbing. She skedaddles back to the security of city living but then feels badly for cutting short her time with her country family. So Alex extends an invitation to Sam, who quickly learns what it feels like to be a square peg in a round hole.
In a hysterical restaurant scene, Sam’s reaction to sushi embarrasses all of Sam’s urban friends and leaves the country bumpkin bumming. Turns out, compatibility can be hard to come by, and there’s no clear answer as to whose way of living is better when two worlds collide.
“City Mouse and Country Mouse” is directed by Sharon Redman and performed by El Campanil Children’s Theatre on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors age 62 and older, and $9 for youth under 18.
Cast members include Cora Rose Adams, Scarlett Cortez, Scarlette Davis, Noah Dijanic, Xavier Eastman, Lily Farr, Gabriel Froisland, Tiana Haynes, Patience Isch, Jorden Jones, Jo’el Jones, Jonah Jones, LillyAnna La Rue, David Ott, Daniel Ott, Kane Pacat, Alejandro Phillips, Jasiah Romero and Meilani Rowe.
