Enter photo contest for 2020 Welcome! Guide

With a family-friendly vibe and uniqueness of the area, East Contra Costa County attracts many people from near and far.
Our annual Welcome! Guide magazine is designed with both residents and visitors in mind, and this year, we are looking for your photos of people having fun in East County. Enter your photos for a chance to see it on the cover of our 2020 Welcome! Guide or in the pages of the magazine.
This contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers who reside in East Contra Costa County. Entrants may submit up to three photographs in the contest. The winning photo will be chosen by the management of Brentwood Press & Publishing.
Prizes are:
1st Place - $100 cash prize
2nd Place - $50 gift certificate
3rd Place - $25 gift certificate
Photos must be submitted to Brentwood Press & Publishing no later than Feb. 8, 2020. Email to editor@brentwoodpress.com, drop off at 248 Oak St., Brentwood, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or submit photos online at www.bit.ly/2MFxvqn.
It is preferable for photographs to be submitted in a digital format. Prints will be accepted if they are a good quality image and size (8x10 minimum). All digital files must be submitted in JPG format only. Photographers are responsible for obtaining any necessary releases from the individuals depicted in each photo, and must be able to provide copies of those releases to Brentwood Press & Publishing upon request.
Photo descriptions must accompany all submissions and should include the subject of the image, the location where the image was taken and approximate date the image was taken.
By submitting your photo into the contest, you grant Brentwood Press & Publishing discretionary rights to use submitted images in print and online. Promotions and images may also be placed on the Brentwood Press & Publishing’s social networks. Photographers grant the use of their images and name as stated without further contract or compensation from Brentwood Press & Publishing.
These are the official contest rules of Brentwood Press & Publishing and thepress.net. These rules may be subject to change without notice if necessary to comply with any applicable law.
See the virtual version of the 2019 Welcome! Your Guide to East County at www.thepress.net/welcome.
