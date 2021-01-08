With a family-friendly vibe and uniqueness of the area, East Contra Costa County attracts many people from near and far. Our annual Welcome! Your Guide to East County magazine is designed with both residents and visitors in mind, and this year, we are looking for your pictures depicting East County. Enter your photo(s) for a chance to see it on the cover of our 2020 Welcome magazine or in the pages of the magazine.
This contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers who reside in East Contra Costa County. Entrants may submit up to three photographs in the contest. The winning photo will be chosen by the management of Brentwood Press & Publishing.
Prizes:
1st Place: $100 cash prize
2nd Place: $50 gift certificate
3rd Place: $25 gift certificate
Photos must be submitted to Brentwood Press & Publishing no later than February 12, 2021. Email to editor@brentwoodpress.com, drop off at 248 Oak Street, Brentwood, CA 94513 between 9am-5pm (M-F) or submit photos online at bit.ly/welcomephotocontest.
Details: We would prefer to have photographs submitted in a digital format. Prints will be accepted if good quality image and size (8x10 minimum). All digital files must be submitted in .jpg format only. Photographers are responsible for obtaining any necessary releases from the individuals depicted in each photo, and must be able to provide copies of those releases to Brentwood Press & Publishing upon request.
Photo descriptions must accompany all submissions and should include the subject of the image, the location where the image was taken, and approximate date the image was taken.
Use Rights: By submitting your photo into the contest, you grant Brentwood Press & Publishing the right to use your image(s) in print and online at our discretion. Promotions and images may also be placed on the Brentwood Press & Publishing's social networks. Photographers grant the use of their image(s) and name as stated without further contract or compensation from Brentwood Press & Publishing.
These are the official contest rules of Brentwood Press & Publishing and thepress.net. These rules may be subject to change without notice if necessary to comply with any applicable law.
See the virtual version of the 2020 Welcome! Your Guide to East County at https://www.thepress.net/welcome
