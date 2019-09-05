Byron’s Excelsior Middle School will be presenting “Superheroes Unite!” from Wednesday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 14. This zany, slapstick play will tickle your funny bone and have you laughing all the way home.
Take a trip back to the 1960s to help the citizens of the fictional town of Nova City to get rid of their villains. The town needs a superhero to save them from the evil clutches of the nefarious Colonel Mustard and his sidekicks, Hemlock and Parasite.
So what do they do? They hold an audition, of course. Legions of fantastic, incredible and uncanny characters descend upon City Hall in hopes the mayor and police commissioner might marvel at their strange powers — ranging from super strength to super speed, from mind reading to animal whispering, from quoting Shakespeare to pointing out irony. Okay, so some superpowers are more helpful than others, but when Colonel Mustard unleashes a surprise attack on City Hall, both the mighty and the average must join together to bring justice and security to Nova City!
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students for the 7 p.m. shows, and $7 for matinee shows. A schedule of show times can be found online here. Tickets may be purchased at the website or at the Kathy Flynn Tickner Theater’s box office on the Excelsior campus, 14301 Byron Hwy in Byron.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.