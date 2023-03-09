The Contra Costa County Fair is accepting online applications for their exhibits until Friday, April 14.
Still exhibits can include a variety of arts and skills, ranging from photography, horticulture, fiber art and more. The event also has exhibits open for livestock with an adult and junior category with a variety of awards to win including pocket pets, sheep, best decorated and more. All entries must be submitted online through the Contra Costa County Fair website. No paper entries will be accepted, according to their website.
The fair returns to the Contra Costa Fairgrounds in Antioch on Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21, with the theme of “Once Upon a Fair.”
