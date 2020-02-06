Factors to consider before choosing a wedding venue

While couples must make myriad decisions during the wedding planning process, perhaps none is more significant than where to tie the knot. Since the wedding venue comes with such a potentially high sticker price, couples should give ample consideration to a host of factors before choosing where to get married.
Size
Until they can agree on a guest list, couples might want to delay even looking for venues. However, some couples might want to first look at some venues so they can determine just how many guests they can afford to invite. Whether they’re hosting small affairs or large parties, couples should choose venues that can comfortably accommodate all of their guests. If possible, look for venues with multiple reception areas, which might allow for some wiggle room if the guest list grows or dwindles during the planning process.
Availability
Some couples might have an ideal time of year or even an exact date they hope to get married. While that can help with the planning, it can also limit venue options. Some venues may be booked for a year or more in advance during peak wedding season. Those who can be more flexible regarding their wedding dates may find it easier to book their dream venues.
Insurance
Ask about the venue’s insurance policies, including the policies the venue has to protect itself. In addition, ask if the venue requires couples to have their own wedding liability insurance for protection in the event of injury, property damage or incidents related to alcohol. Couples may also want to make the investment in cancellation or postponement insurance, and some venues may even require it.
Financials
It’s easy for couples to focus on the bottom line when choosing wedding venues, but it’s also important to get a complete grasp of the financials before making a selection. Ask about the amount of the initial deposit and if that deposit is refundable. In addition, ask when the deposit is due and when each subsequent payment is due until the balance is paid in full. This can make budgeting easier and planning less stressful.
– Courtesy Metro Creative
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.