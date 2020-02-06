To hire a wedding planner or not to hire –– that is the question.
However, most large-scale events would benefit from the expertise of an event planner. If you are trying to decide whether an event planner is right for you, here are a few things to consider ...
Does someone in your family have professional event-planning experience?
This is the single greatest asset a professional event planner can bring to the table –– they simply have a long list of previous experiences that help them see events in different ways and anticipate any issues that might crop up.
Many clients come to us with an idea of what their wedding will look like, but as we talk to them, we realize that there are a lot of holes in their vision. These are things that they would never have caught on their own, and if they did, it would be too late.
However, a professional event planner can see issues in your time lines and budgets that the average person would not catch. Their experience also comes into play if there is an issue (or worse, a disaster) at your event. They can plan for problems and be ‘on’ when those issues arise. If you do not have someone in your family who has the experience that gives them this ability, it’s definitely worth hiring a planner.
Additionally, it is a large job to place in the hands of a family member when maybe they would really just prefer to be a guest.
Do you have the resources?
Certainly, planning a wedding is a very time-consuming process.
I think it is important to consider whether you really have the time and resources to execute it well. Just because someone can physically fit in the time to pick floral arrangements, create the menus and contact vendors does not mean it is the best use of their time or that each of those categories will be planned in the way that it deserves based on that person’s time limitations.
Event planners dedicate time to executing these logistics and are reliable when it comes to knowing what it takes logistically to pull any event together.
The gray area ...
In some cases, hiring an event planner is not a cut-and-dry situation.
Perhaps there are aspects of your event where a professional planner would be very useful, but you don’t have the budget to bring someone in for the entire event. In this case, consider hiring a day-of coordinator.
Your wedding day should be magical and perfect in every way. If you are stuck tracking down your DJ, making sure the caterer is on time or directing guests, this perfect day can become an exhausting experience.
Remember that a good planner will not only save you time but can also save you money by keeping you in budget and freeing you up to do more important things, like planning your honeymoon!
Reyna Hess is the owner of Eventfully Yours Event Designs. For more information, call 925-370-1300.
