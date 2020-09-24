Fall for your backyard space this season

While most of the state is still shut down and people are spending a large amount of time at home, fall can be the perfect time to enjoy your backyard space.
New furniture is a great way to update a yard and create a place you can relax with family. Trish Davidson, manager and buyer at Brentwood Outdoor Living, uses her background in interior design to help clients create a customized backyard retreat.
“I ask the customer what they love about the inside of their home and what they hate about the inside of their home, and then we try to fix it when we go in the backyard to create something,” she said, noting that fire tables are very popular right now. “On chillier nights, people want to still feel like they have the option to stay outside, instead of going inside.”
Davidson said she is getting many customers who are re-scaping their backyards — creating something new from the ground up — rather than just updating a few elements. She suggested homeowners take into consideration who will be using the space and how, before making any big design decisions.
Getzemani Zavala owns Pacific Landscape Services, where he custom designs yards to help homeowners get the most out of their outdoor spaces. He said this summer, many of his clients are pulling out their grass lawns and replacing them with synthetic grass, pavers and low maintenance shrubs.
“I see a lot of patio covers going in as well for the heat,” Zavala added. “Synthetic grass is great for the kids to play on, and a tropical theme looks nice too. We can go from tropical to desert theme to a whole bunch of mixed plants; it just depends on the customer and what they want.”
Another big trend brought on by the pandemic is the home garden. Spurred by fear of a faltering food chain in the spring, many people began planting their own fruits and vegetables at home. The trend has continued through the fall, according to Nino Pompei, owner of Pompei Nursery in Oakley. He has even resurrected the victory gardens of the World War II era, offering customers a discount on vegetable starters.
“We did sell a lot of vegetables and citrus and fruit trees early on,” Pompei said. “The citrus and fruit trees continued to sell very quickly through the summer season. Now we are moving into the fall season, so we have plenty of those vegetables in stock at this time of year.”
Pompei added fall is a great time to put in new plants, as the days are mild and the soil warm. Putting a plant in the ground in fall will give it a jumpstart on next year, improving the look of your garden for next summer.
“When spring does come around, the plants are established, and they are off to a much quicker start,” he said. “If you wait until spring and plant, the system is still in a little shock and won’t have that quick start.”
Brentwood Outdoor Living is located at 6061 Lone Tree Way, Suite G, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-626-6383 or visit www.brentwoodoutdoorliving.com.
For more information on Pacific Landscape Services, call 925-752-4868 or visit www.plsgreen.net.
Pompei Nursery is located at 4701 Main St. in Oakley. For more information, call 925-625-7330 or visit www.pompeinursery.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.