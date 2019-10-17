The Discovery Bay Community Foundation will host its final Cars and Coffee of 2019, Saturday Oct. 19, from 8 to 10 a.m.
This free event is an opportunity for car enthusiasts to share their cherished rides, and every type of vehicle is welcome. If you think your car is something special, chances are many others will, too. In the spirit of motoring camaraderie, come join your friends and neighbors for this event at the Boardwalk Grill parking lot in Discovery Bay. Before you leave, visit the shops on The Boardwalk and then grab a bite at the Boardwalk Grill.
For more information, visit www.dbcf.info.
