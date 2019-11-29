Even though we don’t want to leave our pets during the holidays, sometimes there are no other options when traveling to visit family.
Here in East County, there are several boarding facilities that will accept your pets for extended stays — and even some sitters who welcome animals into their homes while you’re away.
Brentwood Pet Resort
The Brentwood Pet Resort offers boarding, activities, spa services and more. Both cats and dogs can find a safe place to call home while you’re away.
“I was in a bind and needed to kennel my dog on what seemed like the busiest weekend ever,” wrote Giuliana Callahan in a five-star review. “… my dog has stayed twice now and each time I’ve picked him up, he’s happy ... I would recommend them to anyone looking to kennel their dog!”
For more information, visit www.brentwoodpetresort.com.
Pets Frolic Inn
Located in the heart of the country, Pets Frolic Inn offers boarding, grooming, doggie day care and pet pick-up services.
“The staff here (is) amazing!” wrote Cody Warren in a five-star review. “Everyone always has a smile and (is) excited to see your dog come in. They also offer supervised off-leash puppy playtime for dogs that get along well with each other.”
For more information, visit www.petsfrolicinn.com.
Doggie Depot
A one-stop shop, Doggie Depot offers boarding, grooming, nail trimming, treatments for flaky skin and even hot oil coat therapy. The hotel service is available for both cats and dogs. Dogs are given a suite, multiple potty visits and rotating personal play time. Cats have private condos with a playroom as well.
“We absolutely love Megan and her staff!” wrote Nancy Locke Plant in an online review.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/DoggieDepotBrentwood.
Professional pet sitters
Another option is to enlist the help of local pet sitters. The National Association of Professional Pet Sitters is a nonprofit organization that supports members with education, certification and business operation resources. To find a sitter near you, visit www.petsitters.org.
