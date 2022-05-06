There is much culture in East County. And from that culture, numerous types of food and delicacies have sprouted. Be it Mexican, Vietnamese, American, Chinese, Japanese, Southern, Italian, or others, East County carries a vast and plentiful amount of food variety. Here are some restaurants with delicious food in the local area:
Sweeney’s Restaurant - For those who favor Italian, this is the place for you. Located in downtown Brentwood, Sweeney’s is the place to go for a lovely sit-down dinner. Be it for an anniversary, birthday, or simple celebration, Sweeney’s offers a fine dining experience for decent prices paired with great Italian food. Sweeney’s is located at 301 Oak St. in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.sweeneysgrill.com.
Cap’s Oak Street Bar & Grill - Once more, for the fans of Italian cuisine, Cap’s is an option when choosing where to go for Friday Date Night. With delicious pasta, meat dishes, calzones, fish dishes and desserts, Cap’s is a fabulous place to go for a fabulous time. Their Banana Fosters are flaming good and their pasta is so tasty it’s pre-pasta-rous. Cap’s Oak Street Bar & Grill is at 144 Oak St. in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.capsrestaurant.com.
Zephyr Grill & Bar - American food could easily be described as hearty and filling. If you’re looking for something that meets these standards, check out Zephyr Grill & Bar in downtown Brentwood on First Street. An upscale dining experience with a comfortable atmosphere, Zephyr is perfect for an evening date or friendly sit-down burger. With tasty food and alcohol, it is a good place to have a good time with a good meal. Zephyr Grill and Bar is at 613 First St. in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.zephyrgrillbrentwood.com.
Shirasoni - Dinner and a show is always a great combination. With the options of regular table dining or sitting in front of a grill, Shirasoni is a knockout choice. The staff is friendly and the food is marvelous, ensuring that you are bound to have a great time as you enjoy your meal. Located on Lone Tree Way across the street from Chili’s, Shirasoni is a fabulous place to try delicious PanAsian cuisine. Shirasoni is at 6367 Lone Tree Way in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.shirasonirestaurant.com/brentwood.
Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill - If you ever want to head to the bar on a Friday night to watch the Warriors dominate the court, consider Tailgaters. With great food, good drinks, and a friendly staff, one is sure to have an awesome experience at Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill. Tailgaters Sports Bar and Grill is at 8065 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.tailgaterssportsbars.com.
Jerry’s Hot Dogs & Gyros - One often finds themselves lost between eating a hot dog and eating a Gyro. Well, one must look no further than Jerry’s to fix this conflict. With tasty hot dogs and even more delicious Gyros, Jerry’s Hot Dogs and Gyros has wonderful food and fabulous service. Jerry’s Hot Dogs and Gyros is at 380 West Country Club Drive in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JerrysHotDogs01.
Digger’s Diner - If you’ve never had the coffin burger, then good on you, as this meal has defeated more people than people have defeated burgers. Digger’s has juicy burgers and a friendly staff, with a menu that is sure to make you die from deliciousness. If you fancy the challenge, check out Digger’s for their coffin burger and see if you have what it takes. Digger’s Diner is at 2261 Balfour Road in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.diggersdiners.com.
Vic Stewart’s - When looking for a place to celebrate or simply have a fun Friday date night, consider going to Vic Stewart’s. They make a mean steak dinner that is sure to have your mouth watering and your wallet opening. With an efficient staff and a great chef in the back, the meal you have at Vic Stewart’s is one you won’t regret. Vic Stewart’s is at 2270 Balfour Road. For more information, visit www.vicstewarts.com/food.
311 Oak Street - 311 is more than just a restaurant and bar. It welcomes everyone and builds relationships with its customers, all while providing great tasting food and even better service. 311 makes everyone feel like a regular with their treatment of customers. Check out 311 one of these nights for some good dinner and tasty drinks. 311 Oak Street is located at 311 Oak St. in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.311oakstreetpub.net.
Sticky Chicken and Ribs - Sticky Chicken is a fabulous place to go for barbecue during lunch and dinner. Their secret sauce is flavorful and their service is quick. With a large menu that has great entrees and sides, one is sure to find exactly what they are looking for at this restaurant. Make sure to look into them now in Downtown Brentwood on First Street. Sticky Chicken and Ribs is located at 609 First Street, Suite B, in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.stickychickenandribs.com.
As you work your way around East County, make sure to stop at some of these places, as they are tasteful, have great service, affordable prices, and are worth spending the money to try.
