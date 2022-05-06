Brentwood resident Kim Luo is giving new meaning to pastries on the go.
She has always dreamed of opening a bakery. But as the wife of a police officer, and having two young children at home, she was concerned that life would be too unpredictable for committing to a full-time, brick-and-mortar location.
Thus, the plan for her mobile bakery, Sugar & Krumbs, was born.
Luo is serving up French and Asian pastries out of an electric golf cart truck, which she refers to as her “tuk-tuk,” which is a three-wheeled motorized vehicle used as a taxi, seen mostly in Asia. Some menu highlights include French croissants filled with mascarpone cream, cream puffs, caneles, and the perennial favorite, macarons.
The undeniable aroma of freshly baked bread or pastry brings joy to everyone around, Luo says on her website. She would love for her sweet treat truck to bring people together and create happy memories. As a self-taught baker, she said she feels like she is living the dream, “one delicious bite at a time.”
“I would love to attend all the events that happen here in Brentwood,” Luo said.
Sugar & Krumbs will be popping up at different local events, but you can also find their pastries at Sip and Scoop on Fridays and Saturdays. Having a party, or just need a pastry fix? Check out https://www.sugarnkrumbsca.com/ for information on special orders, gift cards, or hosting your own pop-up with this sweet mobile bakery, or contact by email, sugarnkrumbsca@gmail.com. Sugar & Krumbs can also be found on Instagram and Facebook (@sugarnkrumbsca).
