This vegetarian chili recipe is perfect for the fall season and cooler weather. It is a personal recipe of mine that has been entered in chili cook-offs and has just the right amount of heat without overwhelming the flavor 

 

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 medium red onion, diced 

  • 4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

  • 1 teaspoon chili powder

  • Coarse salt

  • Ground pepper

  • 1 medium green bell pepper diced

  • 1 medium yellow bell pepper diced

  • 3/4 cup (6 ounces) tomato paste

  • 1 can (15.5 ounces) kidney beans

  • 1 can (15.5 ounces) pinto beans

  • 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chiles

  • 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes

Directions

  1. In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. 

  2. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent and garlic is soft (about 5 minutes) 

  3. Add cumin and chili powder, season with salt and pepper and cook until spices are fragrant (roughly 1 minute) 

  4. Add bell pepper and tomato paste; cook, stirring frequently, until tomato paste is a deep red (3 minutes) 

  5. Stir in kidney beans, pinto beans, and both cans diced tomatoes. 

  6. Add 2 cups of water and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce to a medium simmer and cook until peppers are tender and liquid reduces slightly (20 minutes) 

  7. Season to taste with salt and pepper. 

  8. (Optional) Add a pinch of cinnamon for added flavor. 

