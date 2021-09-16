This vegetarian chili recipe is perfect for the fall season and cooler weather. It is a personal recipe of mine that has been entered in chili cook-offs and has just the right amount of heat without overwhelming the flavor
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium red onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
Coarse salt
Ground pepper
1 medium green bell pepper diced
1 medium yellow bell pepper diced
3/4 cup (6 ounces) tomato paste
1 can (15.5 ounces) kidney beans
1 can (15.5 ounces) pinto beans
1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chiles
1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes
Directions
In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat.
Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent and garlic is soft (about 5 minutes)
Add cumin and chili powder, season with salt and pepper and cook until spices are fragrant (roughly 1 minute)
Add bell pepper and tomato paste; cook, stirring frequently, until tomato paste is a deep red (3 minutes)
Stir in kidney beans, pinto beans, and both cans diced tomatoes.
Add 2 cups of water and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce to a medium simmer and cook until peppers are tender and liquid reduces slightly (20 minutes)
Season to taste with salt and pepper.
(Optional) Add a pinch of cinnamon for added flavor.
