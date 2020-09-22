Here is a Fall favorite for pumpkin lovers from Delish!
INGREDIENTS
Cooking spray
1 c. pumpkin puree
3 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 large egg
2/3 c. granulated sugar, divided
3 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, divided
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
Pinch kosher salt
3 (8-oz.) tube refrigerated Crescent rolls
2 tbsp. melted butter
1/2 c. powdered sugar
1 tbsp.milk
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 375°. Grease a 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large bowl using a hand mixer, mix pumpkin, cream cheese, egg, 1/3 cup sugar, 2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla. Mix until smooth and season with a pinch of salt.
Unroll one tube crescent dough and pinch perforations together to create one solid sheet. Repeat with remaining tubes. Cut each sheet into 8 squares.
Dollop a rounded tablespoon of pumpkin mixture onto each square. Pinch all corners together and seal to create a ball.
In a small bowl, mix remaining 1/3 cup sugar with 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Brush balls with melted butter and roll in sugar mixture.
Place balls in prepared baking dish and bake until balls are golden and puffy, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, make glaze: In a medium bowl, mix powdered sugar and milk until smooth, adding more powdered sugar or milk for desired consistency.
Serve slightly cooled balls with glaze for dipping.
Yields 2 dozen.
