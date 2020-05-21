Can I give you a Squish

Art by Emily Neilson

Brentwood Library will host two special online programs to celebrate summer reading. Both programs feature former Brentwood resident, author/illustrator Emily Neilson, whose first book, “Can I Give You a Squish?” comes out in June. On Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m., Neilson will read her book at youtube.com/theccclib, or at facebook.com/ccclib. On Tuesday, June 16, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Neilson will give a free drawing class showing how she creates her illustrations. This program will also be viewable at youtube.com/theccclib, or at facebook.com/ccclib.  The free online programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Brentwood Library.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags