The Lean Up Team Challenge is an eight-week fitness program for people who have struggled to be fit and healthy or have strayed from what was once a healthy way of life. This is a life-changing program for those who need it most. This free wellness program is now in its 11th season and applications are currently available.
The program is composed of two-person teams assigned to completing a set of team challenges, which includes small group boot camps and nutritional and motivational group meetings. A dedicated certified trainer provides support and motivation. All area residents are welcome to apply and can choose a partner to team up with or have one chosen for them.
Lean Up Team Challenge team members also receive a free membership at their host club. From Sept. 16 through Nov. 8, selected participants will enjoy unlimited access to the club and all its amenities.
The program, which begins Sept. 16, is open for all to apply but limited to 200 participants. Apply online through Sept. 8 at www.leanup.net; at any Spare Time Sports Club; or at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa in Oakley.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.